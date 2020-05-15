Short Interest in Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) Increases By 21.3%

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,200 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the April 15th total of 114,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ STXB opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.11. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $26.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.15 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 17.92%. Analysts predict that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

STXB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, Director Nelda Luce Blair purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Beall purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $61,980.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 33,669 shares of company stock worth $534,607. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 43.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 1.7% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

