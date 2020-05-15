Short Interest in Wellesley Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WEBK) Declines By 15.4%

Wellesley Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WEBK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the April 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

WEBK stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.63. The company has a market capitalization of $74.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Wellesley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $45.97.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in Wellesley Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $110,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Wellesley Bancorp by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wellesley Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wellesley Bancorp by 7.7% during the first quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wellesley Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,810,000. 19.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on WEBK. ValuEngine raised shares of Wellesley Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wellesley Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Wellesley Bancorp Company Profile

Wellesley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Wellesley Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, non-profit organizations, small businesses, and other entities in eastern Massachusetts. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising negotiable order of withdrawal and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

