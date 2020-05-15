Short Interest in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) Increases By 13.5%

Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the April 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 830,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

WIX has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on Wix.Com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Wix.Com from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Wix.Com in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.93.

Get Wix.Com alerts:

Shares of Wix.Com stock opened at $189.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.50. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.87 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Wix.Com has a 1 year low of $76.81 and a 1 year high of $189.99.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.63. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 27.21% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wix.Com will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wix.Com by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.Com during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 652.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.Com during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.