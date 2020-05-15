Short Interest in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Declines By 5.0%

Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the April 15th total of 3,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 653,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 13.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZAGG. ValuEngine downgraded Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Zagg from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Zagg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of ZAGG stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30. Zagg has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $9.01. The company has a market capitalization of $83.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.16). Zagg had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zagg will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Terino purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $103,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ahern purchased 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $39,703.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,248 shares in the company, valued at $527,169.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 70,478 shares of company stock worth $212,247 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZAGG. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Zagg during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,664,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Zagg during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zagg by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 384,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 214,154 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zagg by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 938,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 100,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signia Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zagg by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 596,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 195,613 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

