Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GCTAF has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS GCTAF opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.61.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and construction of wind farms. It is involved in the engineering, design, production, and sale of wind turbines and related components. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance.

