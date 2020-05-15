Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Siemens from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Siemens from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nord/LB raised shares of Siemens from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Siemens from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Siemens presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.00.

SIEGY opened at $45.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average of $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16. Siemens has a 1-year low of $31.62 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.38.

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

