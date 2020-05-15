Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Shares Down 6.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) shares were down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $6.50 to $5.30. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Sientra traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.57, approximately 3,116,179 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 1,279,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Sientra from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Sientra from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub lowered Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on Sientra from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Sientra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.26.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 16,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $99,036.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,376. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 63,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $375,621.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIEN. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sientra during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sientra during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sientra by 87.5% during the first quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sientra during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sientra during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average of $5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 110.93% and a negative net margin of 131.32%. The firm had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sientra Inc will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

