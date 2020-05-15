Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $55.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.91 million.

NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS opened at $0.68 on Friday. Sierra Metals has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.90.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.