Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Trading Up 5.1%

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.46 and last traded at $37.19, 1,262,906 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 192% from the average session volume of 431,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.40.

A number of research firms have commented on SILK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.16.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.19% and a negative net margin of 54.94%. The company had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($20.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 4,885,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $190,518,042.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $748,843.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,991,171 shares of company stock valued at $194,534,351.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 147.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

About Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.