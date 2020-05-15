Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Stock Price Down 6.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) shares traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Cfra lowered their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $50.00. Cfra currently has a sell rating on the stock. Simon Property Group traded as low as $49.22 and last traded at $51.17, 13,965,169 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 165% from the average session volume of 5,278,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.54.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SPG. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.67.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Larry C. Glasscock purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.98 per share, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.88 per share, for a total transaction of $97,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,957.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 350,072 shares of company stock worth $19,745,593. Company insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 42,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 207.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 18,021 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after acquiring an additional 29,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($1.47). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

