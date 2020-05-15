Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Raised to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SBMFF has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Sino Biopharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sino Biopharmaceutical from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

SBMFF stock opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43.

About Sino Biopharmaceutical

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells Chinese medicines and chemical medicines in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates in Modernized Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others segments. Its principal products include hepatitis medicines, such as Runzhong dispersible tablets, Tianqingganmei injections, Tianqingganping enteric capsules, Tianding tablets, Mingzheng capsules, and Ganlixin injections and capsules; and cardio-cerebral medicines comprising Kaishi injections, Yilunping and Tuotuo tablets, Tianqingning injections, and Beraprost Sodium tablets; and oncology medicines consisting of Zhiruo, Saiweijian, Tianqingyitai, and Qingweike injections, as well as Shoufu and Yinishu tablets, and Gelike capsules.

