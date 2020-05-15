SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) Shares Down 8.2% After Analyst Downgrade

SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) shares fell 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after BidaskClub downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The company traded as low as $4.84 and last traded at $4.46, 226,008 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,105,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SITC. Morgan Stanley lowered SITE Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on SITE Centers from $14.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

In other news, Director Dawn M. Sweeney bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $109,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Makinen bought 20,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $97,324.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,436.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 71,576 shares of company stock valued at $347,504 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 44,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 11,886 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,907,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,682,000 after acquiring an additional 33,270 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 11,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.13.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $114.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.12 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

