Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.32% from the stock’s previous close.

SMAR has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Smartsheet stock opened at $52.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $30.91 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 1.64.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 35.42% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $78.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $542,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,452 shares in the company, valued at $729,232.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $2,210,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 765,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,282,907.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 591,131 shares of company stock valued at $28,298,465. 24.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Capital World Investors grew its position in Smartsheet by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,584,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,228,000 after buying an additional 8,508,843 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,598,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,400,000 after purchasing an additional 562,229 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 4,437,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Smartsheet by 15.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,185,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,221,000 after acquiring an additional 414,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 124.4% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,968 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

