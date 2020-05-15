SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $196.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.64 million.

SDC stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. SmileDirectClub has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion and a PE ratio of -6.14.

A number of research firms have commented on SDC. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.38.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $43,520.00. Also, insider Kay Oswald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

