SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Down 2.1% After Earnings Miss

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)’s stock price was down 2.1% on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $8.07 and last traded at $7.92, approximately 237,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,956,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $196.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.64 million.

SDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. SmileDirectClub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $43,520.00. Also, insider Kay Oswald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDC. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth $319,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 49,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter valued at $910,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 6,046.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89.

About SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

