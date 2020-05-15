Smithfield Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 1,200 SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,702,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,398,000.

SPIP stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $26.64 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.60 and its 200-day moving average is $28.93.

