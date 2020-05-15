Smithfield Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 147 Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 147 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMED. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after buying an additional 43,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amedisys by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,009,576 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $132,265,000 after buying an additional 39,594 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,033 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at $3,147,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at $574,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amedisys news, Director Bruce D. Perkins bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $153.16 per share, with a total value of $306,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,966.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie D. Klapstein sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.64, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,657.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $635,950 and sold 56,716 shares valued at $10,345,058. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMED. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Amedisys from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Amedisys from $208.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Stephens upped their target price on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.20.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $177.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.28 and a 200-day moving average of $172.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Amedisys Inc has a 1-year low of $106.65 and a 1-year high of $218.44.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.45 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

