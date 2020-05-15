Smithfield Trust Co. Has $49,000 Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Smithfield Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 54.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 1.4% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 26,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 77.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 53,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 23,540 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 121.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 448,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,521,000 after purchasing an additional 246,314 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 3.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on POR shares. Guggenheim raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $44.50 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on Portland General Electric from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Portland General Electric from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.94.

In related news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $34,248.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at $480,101.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

POR stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $37.83 and a twelve month high of $63.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.44 and its 200-day moving average is $54.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.33.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.44%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.