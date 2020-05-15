Smithfield Trust Co. Makes New Investment in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BGRN)

Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BGRN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Smithfield Trust Co. owned about 0.07% of iShares Global Green Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BGRN opened at $53.71 on Friday. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.93 and a 12 month high of $58.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.21.

