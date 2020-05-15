Smithfield Trust Co. Sells 1,240 Shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

Smithfield Trust Co. cut its holdings in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 78.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1,761.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 58,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AWI. Exane BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet cut Armstrong World Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura Securities raised their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Loop Capital raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.20.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $66.82 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $111.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -56.63, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.92.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 71.34% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.