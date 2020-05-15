Smithfield Trust Co. Sells 179 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Smithfield Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.05.

In other news, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total transaction of $1,908,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $157.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -877.51, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $212.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

See Also: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.