Smithfield Trust Co. Sells 20 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Smithfield Trust Co. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Aegis lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,445.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Independent Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,503.15.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,356.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,239.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,325.67.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

