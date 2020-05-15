Smithfield Trust Co. Sells 669 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK)

Smithfield Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TAK. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 32,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 18,592 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 4.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Takeda Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

TAK opened at $18.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $20.92.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

