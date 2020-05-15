Software Acquisition Group Inc.’s (OTCMKTS:SAQNU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on May 18th

Software Acquisition Group’s (OTCMKTS:SAQNU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, May 18th. Software Acquisition Group had issued 13,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 20th. The total size of the offering was $130,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Software Acquisition Group’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of Software Acquisition Group stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Software Acquisition Group has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $10.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group in the fourth quarter valued at $6,096,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,085,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,075,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Software Acquisition Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,644,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in Software Acquisition Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,064,000.

About Software Acquisition Group

Software Acquisition Group Inc intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

