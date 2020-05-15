SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SONVY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR alerts:

SONVY stock opened at $38.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.74. SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $52.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.67.

About SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It offers hearing instruments, cochlear implants, wireless communication products, and rechargeable hearing aids, as well as professional audiological care services. The company provides hearing instruments under the Phonak, Unitron, and Hansaton brand names; cochlear implants under the Advanced Bionics brand; and professional hearing care services under the AudioNova, Audium, AuditionSanté, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Fiebing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Lindacher, Schoonenberg, Triton, and Vitakustik brands.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.