Spire (NYSE:SR) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $71.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SR. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Spire from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Sidoti initiated coverage on Spire in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Spire from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim upgraded Spire from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spire presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.80.

NYSE:SR opened at $67.97 on Monday. Spire has a 1 year low of $57.37 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.06.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.20). Spire had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $715.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spire will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.6225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 66.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Spire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,112,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Spire in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,120,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Spire by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 554,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,235,000 after buying an additional 206,758 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Spire by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,585,000 after buying an additional 164,183 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Spire by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,782,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,469,000 after buying an additional 127,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

