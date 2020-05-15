Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) CAO Sells $104,760.63 in Stock

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total transaction of $104,760.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,080,924.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Timothy Emanuelson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Splunk alerts:

On Monday, April 13th, Timothy Emanuelson sold 324 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total value of $40,124.16.

On Friday, March 13th, Timothy Emanuelson sold 484 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $55,698.72.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Timothy Emanuelson sold 934 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total value of $114,330.94.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $151.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.65 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.77. Splunk Inc has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $176.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $791.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.34 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. Splunk’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,568,690 shares of the software company’s stock worth $829,166,000 after buying an additional 473,790 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,192,389 shares of the software company’s stock worth $478,124,000 after acquiring an additional 205,113 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 36.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,227,375 shares of the software company’s stock worth $281,162,000 after acquiring an additional 597,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,839 shares of the software company’s stock worth $223,848,000 after purchasing an additional 149,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Splunk by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,693,072 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $213,716,000 after purchasing an additional 240,296 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPLK. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Splunk from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.18.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.