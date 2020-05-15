Sprott (TSE:SII) Price Target Raised to C$4.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sprott (TSE:SII) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$2.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday.

Sprott stock opened at C$3.56 on Monday. Sprott has a 52-week low of C$1.90 and a 52-week high of C$3.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.86 million and a P/E ratio of 104.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.21.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$22.10 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Sprott will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Sprott’s payout ratio is 352.94%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

