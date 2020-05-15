SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Given a C$31.00 Price Target by National Bank Financial Analysts

National Bank Financial set a C$31.00 target price on SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SSRM. Pi Financial set a C$30.00 price target on SSR Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of TSE SSRM opened at C$26.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.80. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of C$12.12 and a 52-week high of C$27.05.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

