St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on STJPF. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. St. James’s Place presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS STJPF opened at $10.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $16.15.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

