Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 70.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $104.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.48. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $173.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.17.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 32.86%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.76.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.