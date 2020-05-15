Stanley J. Bradshaw Purchases 5,800 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Stock

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 5,800 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $91,002.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,658.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

First Busey stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.22. First Busey Co. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $922.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). First Busey had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $96.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.26 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after acquiring an additional 65,832 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,687,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,983,000 after acquiring an additional 50,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 31,093 shares during the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BUSE shares. BidaskClub lowered First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson lowered First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on First Busey from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Busey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.