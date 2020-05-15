State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 6,710 Shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 513,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Vistra Energy worth $8,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vistra Energy by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Vistra Energy by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Vistra Energy by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Vistra Energy by 362.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on VST shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Vertical Research started coverage on Vistra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Vistra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $246,200.00. Also, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 6,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $101,393.40. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 46,940 shares of company stock valued at $605,993. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VST opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Vistra Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Vistra Energy had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Vistra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Vistra Energy Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

