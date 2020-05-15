State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $9,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,261 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 53.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,698 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

In related news, insider Amy M. Dodrill sold 3,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.33.

HRC opened at $99.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.03. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $72.29 and a one year high of $117.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $723.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.72 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.32%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Read More: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.