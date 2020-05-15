State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 230,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,808 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $9,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 12.1% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 356,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,953,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 50.3% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 83,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 161.2% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 42,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 26,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $7,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,293,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,906,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 68,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $3,540,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,391,754.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 405,672 shares of company stock worth $20,835,403. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.50 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price objective on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.07.

SCI opened at $35.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.16. Service Co. International has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Service Co. International had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

