State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 814,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,528 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Baker Hughes A GE worth $8,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,349,000. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BHGE opened at $13.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $31.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.34.

Baker Hughes A GE Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

