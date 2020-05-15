State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $8.58 Million Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,449 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of F5 Networks worth $8,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 238 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1,941.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on F5 Networks from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on F5 Networks from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

Shares of FFIV opened at $137.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.60 and a 200 day moving average of $130.91. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $153.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $583.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $320,705.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $35,022.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,912. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

