State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $9.14 Million Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,280 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $9,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, Director William W. Helman purchased 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.74 per share, for a total transaction of $497,148.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VNO. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

NYSE VNO opened at $32.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.48. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.64 and a 52 week high of $68.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 161.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $444.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.64%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.