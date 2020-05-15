State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 274,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,315 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $8,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EQC shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Equity Commonwealth from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equity Commonwealth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other news, Director Gerald A. Spector bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,884,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,040.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQC opened at $31.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 129.65, a current ratio of 129.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.40. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $35.08.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $3.25. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 673.78%. The business had revenue of $18.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equity Commonwealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

