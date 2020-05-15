State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,277 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $8,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after acquiring an additional 278,694 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 18.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,051,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,167,000 after acquiring an additional 82,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $36.43 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.18.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.14). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 66.33%.

HE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Hawaiian Electric Industries to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CEO Richard F. Wacker sold 40,000 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $1,855,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 542,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.11 per share, for a total transaction of $22,291,979.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

