State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,997 Shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,997 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of WABCO worth $8,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in WABCO by 118.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 24,141 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in WABCO by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $153,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in WABCO by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of WABCO by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WABCO by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after buying an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBC opened at $135.09 on Friday. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $117.20 and a one year high of $136.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.75.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.95). WABCO had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $777.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.97 million. As a group, analysts predict that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

