Stelac Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 1,641 Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,641 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Laffer Investments purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on V. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $180.90 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,556.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,782,030. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

