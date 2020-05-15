Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Given New $41.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on STLJF. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Stella-Jones from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Stella-Jones from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Shares of Stella-Jones stock opened at $24.00 on Monday. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $36.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.36.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.