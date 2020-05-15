Stephen A. Skaggs Sells 500 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Stock

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.53, for a total value of $68,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Coherent stock opened at $131.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.16. Coherent, Inc. has a one year low of $78.21 and a one year high of $178.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 132.47 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COHR. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,951,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in Coherent by 2,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Coherent in the fourth quarter valued at about $411,000. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Coherent by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 3,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COHR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Coherent in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Coherent from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

