Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.60.

SRCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Stericycle stock opened at $48.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.84. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $38.45 and a fifty-two week high of $67.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.13). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Stericycle will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Stericycle by 2.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,083,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,719,000 after buying an additional 159,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Stericycle by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,137,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,842,000 after buying an additional 35,582 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Stericycle by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,900,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,239,000 after buying an additional 18,058 shares during the last quarter. Saddle Point Management L.P. acquired a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth $101,218,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Stericycle by 54.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,362,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,185,000 after buying an additional 481,300 shares during the last quarter.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

