Steris (NYSE:STE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Steris (NYSE:STE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07, RTT News reports. Steris had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $822.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS.

Shares of STE stock opened at $150.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.75. Steris has a 12-month low of $105.69 and a 12-month high of $168.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.15.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

