Steven C. Lockard Purchases 5,000 Shares of TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Stock

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) CEO Steven C. Lockard bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $91,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,297,298.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. TPI Composites Inc has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The company has a market cap of $606.88 million, a P/E ratio of -162.45 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.39.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.27. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $356.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in TPI Composites by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

TPIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on TPI Composites from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on TPI Composites from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

