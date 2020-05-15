Steven Parady Buys 3,000 Shares of First Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FNLC) Stock

First Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FNLC) EVP Steven Parady acquired 3,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $56,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,733.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $193.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.21. First Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $17.61 and a 12 month high of $30.64.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.14 million during the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 12.40%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FNLC shares. ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 28.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in First Bancorp by 36.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.