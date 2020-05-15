Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,969 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 55,810 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 23,579 shares during the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 742,411 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after buying an additional 184,908 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,033 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 306,842 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after buying an additional 127,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.13. Tripadvisor Inc has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $48.47.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.63 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tripadvisor Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Tripadvisor news, CEO Stephen Kaufer purchased 44,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $965,768.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 645,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,025,302.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRIP shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tripadvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

