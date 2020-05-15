Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $675,000 Stock Position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 75.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,441 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 69,100 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in eBay in the first quarter worth $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho raised shares of eBay from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Guggenheim raised shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of eBay from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.77.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $42.04 on Friday. eBay Inc has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $42.86. The firm has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.52.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

